Hiina raketi kontrollimatu maandumise koht sai täpsemaks ja Euroopasse see täna ei kuku

⚠️Update: the re-entry window of object CZ-5B has narrowed down to 2022-07-30 20:53:53 UTC ±347 min. The #EUSST sensors network keeps monitoring the object closely and Operations Centres are performing analyses. Stay tuned!



