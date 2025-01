Vaata videot Eralennuk ületas helibarjääri kolm korda jutti

Boom is supersonic. On Jan. 28, 2025 at 8:31am PST / 16:31 GMT, XB-1 broke the sound barrier.



Chief Test Pilot Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg safely and successfully achieved supersonic speed in XB-1, the first civil supersonic jet made in America.



✅New top speed: Mach 1.122… pic.twitter.com/GenfoWRK6P