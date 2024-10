VAATA VIDEOT Šveitsi tudengid tegid edukalt järgi Elon Muski tagasipöörduva raketi

Colibri has reached 100 meters! 🚀🎉



In 60 seconds, it climbed to 105m, diverted 30m north, and safely landed back to its pad. This is the flight we promised from day one, while no reusable rocket has flown freely in Europe yet!



We did it with a tiny team and under 250kCHF! 😉 pic.twitter.com/efYgboBoaJ