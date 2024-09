Sel saarel elasid kääbuselevandid ja -jõehobud, aga siis tulid inimesed....

epa11625919 Two-month-old female pygmy hippopotamus named Moo Deng pictured at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, 26 September 2024. Moo Deng, a female baby pygmy hippo became the zoo's starlet and global online celebrity after a zookeeper Atthapon Nundee posted videos of her on social media. The zoo has launched a 24-hour live stream to serve her fans worldwide as well as sold the Moo Deng souvenirs. The popularity of Moo Deng resulted in 50 percent increased number of visitors at Khao Kheow Open Zoo with more than 81,000 people visited the zoo since 01 to 19 September making the zoo earned more than 12 million baht (365,000 US dollars or 327,000 euro), according to Khao Kheow Open Zoo's director Narongwit Chodchoy. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Foto: RUNGROJ YONGRIT