Etna purskab, lennuliiklus Sitsiiliaga häiritud

August 13, 2024, Riposto, Catania, Italy: Lava erupts from the chasm of Etna, called the central vent. View from Riposto near Catania, late Wednesday evening. The lava fountain produced an eruptive cloud that in its most intense phase reached a height of about 9.5 km with ash fallout in the surrounding villages. (Credit Image: © Salvatore Cavalli/ZUMA Press Wire)

