A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Psyche spacecraft sits on launch pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 11, 2023. NASA and SpaceX are targeting October 12, 2023, at 10:16 a.m. EDT for launch of the Psyche mission from Kennedy Space Center to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

Foto: CHANDAN KHANNA