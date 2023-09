TOPSHOT - Daniela Kalthoff, in charge of the mammal collection at the Museum of Natural History in Stockholm, examines a dry specimen of a Tasmanian tiger on September 26, 2023. Scientists have for the first time recovered RNA from an extinct species, the Tasmanian tiger, raising hope for the resurrection of animals once thought lost forever, Stockholm University researchers told AFP. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Pia OHLIN

Foto: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND