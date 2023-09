THIS PICTURE: The checklist can be seen on Gene Cernan's wrist in this photograph. --- SEE SWNS STORY SWNAlunar --- A dusty document used on the Moon looks set to go for over £400k. The mission checklist was worn on the lunar surface by NASA astronaut Gene Cernan - and is still covered in moon dust. Cernan wore a glove and the cuff checklist on his wrist for the duration of the first Extravehicular Activity (EVA) of the Apollo 17 mission. Taking place between December 7–19, 1972, Apollo 17 was the final mission of NASA's Apollo program; the most recent time humans have set foot on the Moon or travelled beyond low Earth orbit. Boston-based RR Auction say the item was exposed to the lunar environment for 7 hours and 12 minutes and "as such, its pages are still streaked with lunar dust."

Foto: Nasa/Swns