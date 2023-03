Galapágosel lastakse lahti 100 000 steriilset sääske

(211005) -- CANBERRA, Oct. 5, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Photo provided by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) on Oct. 5, 2021 shows the Aedes aegypti mosquito. A landmark Australian trial has found that a bacteria can be used to wipe out mosquitoes carrying dengue. In a study published on Tuesday, a team including researchers from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) found that bacteria can successfully sterilize the disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquito. TO GO WITH "Bacteria capable of wiping out disease-carrying mosquitoes: Australian study" (CSIRO/Handout via Xinhua) - Yue Dongxing -//CHINENOUVELLE_XxjpbeE007181_20211005_PEPFN0A001/2110051116/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/2110051119

Foto: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA