Osakestefüüsik selgitab Ameerika energiaime tagamaid

epa10363684 Director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Kim Budil (C) speaks beside National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) director Jill Hruby (L), US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm (2-L), science advisor to the President Arati Prabhakar (2-R) and NNSA Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Marvin Adams (R) during the announcement of a major scientific breakthrough in fusion energy by researchers at NNSA's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, at the Department of Energy in Washington, DC, USA, 13 December 2022. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Foto: MICHAEL REYNOLDS