CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 03: The countdown clock is stopped after NASA scrubbed the launch of the Artemis I rocket from launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on September 03, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA scrubbed the second attempt to launch Artemis I due to a hydrogen leak issue. The mission will carry the unmanned Orion space capsule on a 37-day mission into the moon’s orbit in an effort to return humans to the moon and eventually land crewed missions on Mars. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Foto: Joe Raedle