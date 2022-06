Teadlased prindivad vetikasegust multikategelasi, et lapsed tervislikult sööma saada

Food engineering student Marcelo Beltran shows how to load food in a 3D printer at the lab of Chile's University in Santiago, on June 17, 2022. - Dehydrated cochayuyo seaweed (Durvillaea antarctica) (a large species of southern bull kelp), instant mashed potatoes and hot water are the necessary ingredients for the nutritious menu of 3D printed food that is seeking to revolutionize the food market, mainly aimed at children, in Chile. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP)

