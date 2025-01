Vaata otse Lähitundidel üritab üks eralennuk helibarjääri ületada

It’s almost time. We’re targeting Jan. 28 for XB-1 to break the sound barrier.



Beginning at 7:45am PST/10:45am EST/3:45pm GMT, watch the Starlink livestream, hosted by former Chief Concorde Pilot for British Airways Mike Bannister, and XB-1 experts