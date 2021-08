New Scientist ⟩ Kooliaasta algus nõuab sanitaarrevolutsiooni

August 13, 2021, Campo Mourão, Brazil: CAMPO MOURÃO, PR - 13.08.2021: RETORNO DAS AULAS PRESENCIAIS NO PARANÁ - Students of levels 1 and 2 of the municipal education network of Campo Mourão, in the Midwestern Region of Paraná, will return to classes in a hybrid format from the 23rd of this month. Altogether there are 1,943 students divided into 110 classes, in schools that are already serving elementary school (1st to 5th grade). In the hybrid format, classes are divided between on-site and remote classes, with classrooms occupied at 50 percent capacity. The return was defined by the city's Covid-19 Committee, after a decrease in the number of positive Covid-19 cases and with the vaccination of Education employees. In the photo, students in the classroom with masks and distancing due to Covid-19. (Credit Image: © Dirceu Portugal/Fotoarena via ZUMA Press) FOTO: Dirceu Portugal